Eldernet Staff Gets Hands On Helping Care Home During Cyclone Gabrielle

When Khristin Hach, Business Development Manager at The Eldernet Group, embarked on an annual trip to visit clients in the Hawke’s Bay, she couldn’t have imagined she would be helping care home staff during a national emergency.

Having woken up to a lake outside and a landslip behind the property she was staying at, as well as no power or phone service, Khristin was understandably distressed.

“I have experienced my fair share of natural disasters – including tornadoes and earthquakes – but I’d never seen anything like that before.”

While it was a frightening time, Khristin was worried about others in surrounding communities that may not have fared as well as she had.

“It was hard to know exactly what was happening, as you couldn’t check news sites or contact anyone. But I had a sense of how bad it was when I arrived in Taradale. It was absolute chaos.”

One of her first stops was Bryant House Rest Home and Dementia Care.

“I just wanted to be helpful in any way I could. I ended up in the kitchen just doing dishes all day. It felt like such a small thing, but the staff were so appreciative. Everyone was running on no sleep, as they’d been evacuated the night before.”

Her next destination was the home of 87-year-old Taradale resident Ethel, who had been evacuated the night before; Ethel’s daughter owned the Airbnb Khristin was staying in. Luckily, Ethel’s home was unscathed, so Khristin got to work helping Ethel’s daughter empty the fridge and freezer.

“That’s what everyone in the community was doing, just helping each other in any way they could. It’s amazing – you really see true human spirit in moments like that.”

After a harrowing week, what was the first thing on the agenda for Khristin? “A hug from my boy and a long, hot bath.”

“I know how incredibly lucky I am to be back home safe and sound, as I know that’s not the reality for everyone in the region. My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.”

