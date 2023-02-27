Movin’March Breaks Participation Record For Second Year Running

Schools in the Greater Wellington region are encouraged to sign up for Movin’March with two days left until the programme gets underway and another record number of schools set to take part.

“For the 139 (and counting!) registered schools, the rubber is about to hit the road or footpath. Be it the rubber of a shoe sole or bike tyre, we’re incredibly excited to see another record number of registrations in this year’s edition of Movin’March,” says Travel Choice Advisor and Movin’March lead, Maddy McVie.

2022’s edition had, a then record, 134 registered kura (schools), over 36,000 potential participants and over 149,000 recorded walk or wheel trips.

Now in its fourteenth year, Movin’March aims to showcase a handful of the benefits of active travel, weaving them through classroom resources and the programme’s two signature competitions.

“With each edition we want students to recognise the benefit on their wellbeing and confidence, of connecting with family and friends, the positive impact on the planet and instilling a sense of adventure.”

“It’s clear with record numbers, that more and more students, parents and teachers are joining for the fun of the programme and taking on-board the valuable lessons and life skills too.”

Part of recognising and encouraging students and parents to stick to the habit is with prizes designed to support active travel journeys.

“Students can participate with parents in the Whānau Photo Competition, sharing the moments captured on their walk or wheel trip to and from school. An entry to the Walk or Wheel Passport Competition puts students in the draw to win a Micro Scooter or a MyRIDE voucher.”

Outside of benefits for participants, McVie explains that Movin’March also has a role in creating a safer environment around the school gate.



“High numbers of vehicles around the school gate makes life harder, more hazardous, and more stressful for everyone. With lots of tamariki walking and wheeling instead, parents and teachers can feel more confident about their safety and have a calmer start to the morning”.

“With only a few days left to register, we’re encouraging any schools who haven’t yet registered to get their school onboard and push that record higher still”, adds Maddy.

Movin’March registrations close on Wednesday 1 March.

