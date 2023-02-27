Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunflower Lanyards Are Now Available At New Zealand Parliament In Support Of People With Hidden Disabilities

Monday, 27 February 2023, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Parliamentary Service

Visitors to Parliament can request a sunflower lanyard, wristband, or pin, upon arrival for their visit or make a request ahead of time to indicate that they have a hidden disability, or a need for accessible arrangements or support.

Supporting the Hidden Disabilities scheme is one way for Parliamentary Service to help make Parliament a place for everyone and allows more support for people that need assistance during their visit.

“We know accessing Parliament isn’t always the easiest thing for some people to do so we aim to identify barriers and work to reduce or remove them,” says Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez Montero.

“Being part of this global network to support people with non-visible disabilities is a small yet significant step we can make towards being more understanding of one another’s needs.”

The sunflower symbol provides people a way of indicating to staff that they may require some alternative or additional support or arrangements and provides a prompt for Parliament Security or Visitor Services staff to ask what support a person might need during their visit.

“Parliament can be an overwhelming place to visit and this can be even more challenging for people with a disability that may not be immediately obvious to others,” says Senior Accessibility Advisor, Stew Sexton.

“Everyone has different needs, so it’s important that visitors have this option to help make their time at Parliament easier. Adopting a variety of approaches and options for people who need support is the best way forward.”

Security staff and Visitor Services staff at Parliament have received training to recognise the sunflower lanyards and provide support to people as needed.

Visitors still have the option to make a request for specific accessibility arrangements ahead by contacting Parliament ahead of their scheduled visit by getting in touch with Parliament’s Visitor Centre via email at tour.desk@parliament.govt.nz or by calling 04 817 9503. More information on planning a visit to Parliament can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Parliamentary Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>

Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 