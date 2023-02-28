Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Call For 2023 ECO Fund Applications

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council’s 2023 ECO Fund is offering more support than ever for community-led projects which protect, enhance, or promote Otago’s environment.

The total environmental contestable grants’ fund has risen by 20.8%, to $568,000. Online applications for the 2022/2023 financial year are open from Wednesday 1 March to Friday 31 March.

Like last year, as well as Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) annual $290,000 contribution, there are additional Incentives Funding grant options on offer.

ORC’s Partnership Lead - Biodiversity, Richard Ewans says both types of funding are managed via the ECO Fund.

“Some of last year’s ECO Fund grant funding was not used and more Incentives Funding is available, so the amount has increased. The total contestable environmental grant money for 2023 is now $568,000, up from $470,000 in the 2022 round.”

To date, the ECO Fund (including Incentives Funding) has funded 100 projects, from 232 applications, totalling $1,190,125 out of $4.03 million requested over eight rounds.

Mr Ewans says the ECO Fund supports on-ground works and education or awareness-raising community-led projects, including administrative support.

“The new Incentives Funding for protected private land means landowners with QEII or Ngā Whenua Rāhui covenants, Regionally Significant Wetlands, or scheduled Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) can apply for support to protect and enhance biodiversity on private land for the first time since the ECO Fund was established.”

ECO Fund and Incentives Funding for 2023 is made up of:

  • ECO Fund ($328,000)
  • Incentives Funding - Biodiversity enhancement on protected private land ($30,000)
  • Incentives Funding - Native planting for water quality outcomes ($30,000)
  • Incentives Funding - Native planting after plant pest (e.g., wilding pine) removal ($30,000)
  • IncentivesFunding Collaborative community rabbit management projects ($150,000)

“Whether your project is large or small, we welcome your application,” says Mr Ewans.

“For example, in 2021, the Central Otago Ecological Trust received $4,860 in funding towards its Otago green skink translocation project, which is bringing 60 skinks back to their original habitat within New Zealand’s first fully fenced dryland community sanctuary in Alexandra – called Mokomoko Drylands Sanctuary – this summer.”

The updated criteria and online application form are available on ORC’s website at www.orc.govt.nz/eco-fund.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>

Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 