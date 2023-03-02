Have You Seen Darcy Piahana, Also Known As Darcy Pearson?

He has warrants for his arrest.

He is thought to be in the Oamaru/Dunedin area and could be using a different name.

If you know his wherabouts, please call 105, or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 'Update Report'.

Please reference file number 210924/5157

