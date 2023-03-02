Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Speed Key Concern In Navigation Safety Bylaws Feedback

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 9:17 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Safer speed limits in recreational areas, the future of current ski zones and a buoyed swim lane in Pilot Bay were some of the hot topics that the community provided feedback on as part of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Navigation Safety Bylaws review.

Regional Council received nearly 350 pieces of feedback following its first round of initial consultation to review the bylaws. Feedback was gathered over the summer months at in-person events around the region, as well as through online channels.

The current bylaws have been in place since 2017 and are reviewed by Regional Council every five years. The rules were established to help minimise the risk of fatalities, injuries, accidents, and collisions.

There are seven specific topics highlighted in the consultation, which include speed uplifting on the Kaituna and Tarawera Rivers, the use of jetskis on Ōhiwa Harbour, the water ski area at Hunters Creek, third-party insurance for boats and general navigational safety.

Regional Council also received several requests for a buoyed swim lane in Pilot Bay in Tauranga Harbour.

Chair of the Navigation Safety Bylaws Review Committee Cr Andrew von Dadelszen says the broad range of feedback received is in line with what the committee anticipated.

“People are concerned about the speed of craft in sections of the Kaituna and Tarawera Rivers, and also believe boat owners should have third-party insurance for their vessel on a mooring,” Cr von Dadelszen says.

Feedback is still being taken at https://www.participate.boprc.govt.nz/navigational-bylaw

