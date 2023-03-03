Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last Chance To Tima-move And Win An E-bike

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

It’s the last chance for people to Tima-Move and put themselves in the running for a brand new e-bike.

More than 160 people have clocked up more than 174 hours over 301 activities over the past few weeks.

Everyone who chooses an active alternative to driving their car and logs their journey on Strava 10 times before March 9 goes in the draw to win one of three e-bikes worth $5,000 each.

That could be biking to work, walking to the library, scooting to the shops or running to pay your rates, log 10 activities in the Strava Tima-Move ’23 group over the next week to be in to win.

There’s still time to get your 10 activities in before the promotion ends on 9 March.

The competition is being run with the support of Waka Kotahi’s Streets for People Programme, with the data collected through the trial being used to improve planning around active transport in the city.

Timaru District Land Transport Manager Susannah Ratahi said it was fantastic to see so many people taking active options over the past few weeks.

“We’re really impressed by the number of people who are choosing to ride walk or scoot over the past few weeks, and it would be great if we could see even more.

“The heat maps produced from the data shows that nearly every urban street in the district has been covered, but it also highlights some of the major routes people choose to use for active transport.

“There’s still time to log 10 trips in the Strava app before March 9 and you’ll be in to win an amazing new e-bike.”

The prize for the competition is one of two Kiwi owned and designed Sinch Jaunt EZ 2 e-bikes, which can take you up to 185km. Perfect for everything from a trip to the shops to a run on the trails.

Full instructions on how to register for Tima-Move 23 and get yourself set up with Strava are available on the website here: www.timarucitytown.co.nz/timamove23

“Strava as it’s free for basic use, available on most devices and has good privacy controls.

“The data it provides us will also be really useful in showing us where people walk, run and cycle, so any future improvements to infrastructure can be targeted in the right places.”

