Help Shape More Sustainable Transport Options In Thorndon And Kilbirnie

Wellingtonians have made it clear they want better transport options, action on climate change, and more housing.

As part of Paneke Pōneke, Wellington’s 10-year citywide bike network plan, routes in Thorndon and more connections around Kilbirnie and to Lyall Bay, were approved in March 2021 to give people better low carbon transport options.

Wellington City Council is now inviting the public to make submissions on the proposed designs for these routes, with consultation open until Monday 27 March.

The proposed new connections in Thorndon and Kilbirnie, including safer speeds on several streets and a lot more raised crossings for pedestrians, will make it easier for people to get around in low-carbon ways and improve how easy it is to walk locally in these areas.

In Thorndon, improvements will include a safer bike connection to workplaces, the parliamentary precinct, schools, and Victoria University campuses from the central city and train station. As well as connecting to destinations along the way, these improvements are the start of a route that will extend up to Wadestown.

The new connections in Kilbirnie and Rongotai will make it easier to get to the many recreation and shopping destinations in the area including Ākau Tangi Sports Centre via the new Cobham Drive crossing, the Kilbirnie shops, Lyall Bay and the eastern suburbs. Providing new ways of getting to and around this area will make it more attractive for visitors, and more vibrant for the growing population of locals.

“For Wellington to become a City of Impact, we have to head towards a carbon neutral future, where people can move around our city and suburbs in low-carbon ways,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“Reallocating street space to create local walking and biking connections makes it easier for young people to get around independently and supports growing neighbourhoods and healthy, liveable streets for future generations. Kilbirnie and Thorndon are home to many primary and secondary schools, and these improvements will make both areas more walkable and bikeable for about 5000 students getting to school.

“We are taking a more agile approach to construction, using adaptable materials that let us quickly install changes when the designs are ready to go. Once people have tried things out, we can make further changes based on feedback. This is helping to get more of Wellington’s bike network in place faster – so more people can benefit sooner.”

The proposed designs have been developed by technical experts, incorporating feedback from businesses and community groups in these areas. Consultation over the next few weeks is an opportunity for the wider community to provide feedback to see what more can be done to improve the designs.

Highlights include:

· New separated bike lanes on the right-hand side going up Molesworth Street and right-hand side going down Mulgrave Street to avoid motorway on and off ramps.

· Safer 30km/h speed limit through Tinakori Village and on Hill Street.

· New raised crossings for pedestrians on streets in both areas.

· New separated bike lanes on both sides of Onepu Road and Coutts Street.

· New shared path alongside Ākau Tangi Sports Centre to connect the new Cobham Drive crossing, Kemp Street and Rongotai Road.

· Safer 30km/h speed limit on Lyall Parade, Tacy Street and Kemp Street.

The Director General of Health, Dr Di Sarfati, says: “The Ministry of Health has a large number of staff who walk or cycle to work in the Thorndon area and welcomes the opportunity to participate in the consultation on potential measures to encourage and support active transport.”

If approved, both projects would receive 90 percent funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Transport Choices programme as part of the Government’s $350m investment to create greater transport choices for people across New Zealand.

The Council is expected to consider feedback from this consultation in May. If approved, work on these routes is likely to start in August 2023.

Information about the proposed changes is available online at transportprojects.org.nz/kilbirnie and transportprojects.org.nz/thorndon.

You will be able to provide feedback on the website from Monday 6 March until 5pm Monday 27 March. Alternatively, you can download a FreePost form or call us on 04 499 4444 and we will post one out.

