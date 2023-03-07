Age Isn’t A Barrier To Being Active And Having Fun!

Confidence building, trying new activities, and having fun are just some of the reasons why adults aged 60+ will be attending the inaugural Wairarapa Senior Regional Games on 30 March from 10.00am-1.00pm at the Trust House Centre in Masterton.

Free to attend, attendees get to choose to ‘have-a-go’ at sports in the main gym; Badminton, Floorball, Line dancing, Indoor Bowls, Walking Netball, classes in the studio; Pilates, chair-based exercises, and aqua classes in the pool. Brain games are being organised by Masterton Library and a light lunch will be provided for participants as part of the day.

Organised by Nuku Ora, the three Wairarapa councils, and Trust House Recreation Centre, the Senior Regional Games is a new event in the Wairarapa. It was going to be held in 2022 but was cancelled due to Covid. Held annually in Wellington, it provides older adults with the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of fun, light-exercise sports and activities.

Janice Murrell, Community Development Lead - Older People at Nuku Ora said, “It’s not a competitive event – it’s all about having fun and the participants focusing on what their bodies can do, not what they can’t do!”

Feedback from the Wellington Games has always been very positive with participants saying that they valued trying new activities, meeting new people, and having fun.

Lisa Matthews, Positive Ageing Strategy Coordinator for the three Wairarapa councils says, “We all know the importance of keeping active and keeping up social connections when you are in your older life. The inaugural Wairarapa Senior Games is a great way to do both!”

Participants are asked to register for the event so that numbers can be catered for. The registration form and more information can be found at www.nukuora.org.nz/about/events/wairarapa-senior-regional-games/

Two mini vans will be providing transport to and from Featherston to Masterton for participants. Get in early to book a seat as spaces are limited! More details about the transport and to book is included in the registration link.

