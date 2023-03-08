Government Funding Confirmed For Resilience Projects In Lower Hutt

Hutt City Council has secured $8.36M from the Government’s Better off Fund.

This is the first tranche of a $33.4M allocation available to Hutt City Council and will be mostly used to undertake works to improve the resilience of Eastern Hutt Road in Stokes Valley following the slips in 2022.

Mayor Campbell Barry said the funding was welcome news in the light of rising costs and will go a long way to improve resilience in our city.

"The extreme wet weather we had last year and the impact that has had on our communities, especially Stokes Valley residents, shows that we need to focus on making our city more resilient.

"$8M will provide a critical boost to funding already allocated to the remediation of Eastern Hutt Road and is welcomed given rising costs for infrastructure projects across the board.

"We’ve been developing designs and costings associated with the engineering works on Eastern Hutt Road and will shortly be entering into the procurement phase to secure contractors so works can begin," says Kara Puketapu-Dentice Director Economy and Development.

Physical works are expected to commence in May. These are expected to take between six and eight months per slip site. The containers will be removed and the road fully open after these works are completed.

