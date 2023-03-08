Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Making Building Consents Faster And More Transparent

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

From this week, Hutt City Council customers are now able to apply for a building consent through a new online portal.

Hutt City Council’s Director, Environment & Sustainability, Alison Geddes, says the new online building consent system includes a portal (Objective Build) for customers to apply for building consents, and a new system for Council staff to process applications (Objective GoGet).

"Together the new systems are designed to create consistency, transparency, and quality in building applications, and will make the building consent application process for our customers faster and more transparent," she says.

The change comes after Council acknowledged there are improvements needed in how it manages building consent applications.

"While there will be a transition period as both our team and customers familiarise themselves with the new systems, this is another positive step that will enable Lower Hutt to thrive," says Alison Geddes.

The new online portal is the first release of Objective Build, which aims to create a complete consenting system for New Zealand. The platform will connect seamlessly to backend council systems, allowing New Zealand to work across a single platform. Building and Construction industry professionals will have one account to handle all applications, instead of the multiple accounts for each council they currently interact with.

"We’re pleased to share that customers who attended our information sessions say that they’re positive about using Objective Build," says Alison Geddes.

The move to implement the new systems also created an opportunity for Hutt City Council to review its current processes.

A second project, managed separately but in parallel, was the building inspection checklist review. The purpose of this project was to align with best regulatory practice for undertaking building inspections. With the inspections checklists needing to be incorporated into Objective GoGet, it made sense to include the enhanced inspections checklists at the same time.

Industry have been informed of the transition to the new checklist. Details of the new inspections and inspection checklists can be viewed on the Hutt City Council website.

Further information on the transition to the new system can be found here - New system for 2023 | Hutt City Council

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 