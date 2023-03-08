Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hapū Mama, Pepi And Whānau In Porirua Will Receive Wrap-around Support In Porirua

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:31 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira

Providing access to dedicated and tailored support to hapū mama is now a reality for the Porirua community.

In recognition of International Women’s Day, today Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and Ora Toa Health Services were joined by the Governor General Rt. Hon Dame Cindy Kiro to launch Te Puna Wairua, a hapū whānau hub based on Mungavin Avenue, Cannons Creek.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Pou Rātonga (Chief Operating Officer) Jennie Smeaton said the establishment of Te Puna Wairua has been an aspiration for the iwi and Ora Toa Health Services for several years.

“It is exciting to see that our aspirations to develop a ‘one-stop-shop’ that provides the full depth and breadth of health and social support for hapū mama and their whānau who live in Porirua has come to fruition,” Jennie said.

“Te Puna Wairua will improve maternal and infant health by providing integrated access to health and social services that are specific to maternity, ante-natal (before birth) and post-natal (after birth) care including antenatal classes, education about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SUDI) prevention and support for physical activity, dental care, smoking cessation and nutrition.”

“The service will also provide new supports and access to healthcare such as midwifery support, obstetrician services and maternal mental health services.”

“We know that here in Porirua, there are significant inequities in access to maternity care, ante-natal and post-natal care, particularly for Māori and Pacific women. Providing these services all under one roof is integral to ensuring that hapū mama are able to access the support they need, when they need it.”

Current data shows that 64% Māori and 44% Pacific women in Porirua are registered with a Lead Maternity Carer in their first trimester. Immunisation rates for pepi at 24 months old shows that 75% Māori and 72% Pacific children are immunised, and primary school-aged enrolments for funded oral health services show that 75% Māori and 77% Pacific children are accessing oral health care. Maternal mental health rates also reflect the inequity of access for Māori and Pacific women.

Each of these areas are fundamental to ensuring hapū mama are able provide their pepi with the best start in life possible.

Developed out of a collaboration between Ngāti Toa, Te Whatu Ora and Te Tatai Hauora o Hine (The National Centre for Women’s Health Researchers) Te Puna Wairua will operate out of the Ora Toa Health Services Mungavin Avenue Practice on weekdays from Monday – Friday 8.30am – 5pm. The service is open to all hapū mama in Porirua by direct registration.

