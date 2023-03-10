Property Related To Burglaries Seized After Search Warrant, Porirua

Wellington Police have seized a large amount of property and firearms during a search warrant in Porirua yesterday.

Following a number of reported burglaries in Porirua, the search warrant was executed at a residential address on Commerce Crescent.

Police have been notified of three burglaries on Commerce Crescent recently.

Five people were present at the address and items of clothing linked to these burglaries were included in the property seized.

At this stage, no charges have been filed, however Police are following strong lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.

Police want to assure the community that we are committed to holding the offenders of these crimes to account.

If you have recently been burgled, please make sure you report this to Police and include as much detail as possible about stolen items in your report.

Information can be shared via 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

