Heartland Provides Relief And Support Following The Recent Weather Events

Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Heartland

Through its charitable trust, Heartland Bank is pleased to be able to support some of the communities most affected by the Auckland Flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle. This is in addition to its ongoing efforts to actively provide varying levels of support to its customers in affected areas.

Heartland Bank’s CEO, Leanne Lazarus, said the damage caused by the flooding and cyclone is unimaginable and the disruption to people’s livelihoods is devastating.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been impacted. Heartland’s priority has been focused on supporting our people, customers, and the communities we operate in. We will continue to monitor the situation and support affected customers in the months ahead.”

The Heartland Trust is a registered charitable trust which is independent from, but closely supported by Heartland Bank. Through the trust, Heartland has donated a total of $45,000 to support disaster recovery efforts. Donations have included $30,000 to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust and $10,000 to the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund. In support of its long-standing relationship through its Reverse Mortgage product, $5,000 has been donated to Age Concern in Wairoa whose office has been significantly damaged.

“Fortunately, Heartland’s exposure to flooded properties in Auckland, and to the areas most heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle is limited. However, we know the effects will continue to be felt for some time. For our business and rural loan customers, we expect the biggest impact going forward will be to business interruption.

“We’re urging our customers to stay safe, continue to follow the advice of the civil defence and emergency services, and to get in touch with us if they need support.”

Heartland Bank’s support to customers has included deferred loan repayments, interest only payments, additional funding, or other solutions determined on a case-by-case basis depending on the customers’ circumstances.

“Our people are encouraged to support in any way they can, including using their volunteer days if possible. For customers who want to donate to the Government’s Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund, they can now do so directly through our mobile app.”

 

About Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank is a New Zealand operated and managed bank with a proud whakapapa stretching back to Ashburton in 1875. Heartland Bank is listed on the NZX Main Board (NZX:HBL) and is part of Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland Group), a financial services group with operations in New Zealand and Australia, and dual-listed on the NZX and ASX (NZX/ASX: HGH).

A niche bank focused on defined market segments offering savings and investment products, Heartland Bank has been awarded Canstar New Zealand’s Savings Bank of the Year for five consecutive years (2018-2022) and is the leading provider of reverse mortgages in New Zealand.

Heartland Bank also provides motor vehicle finance and specialist banking products for the business, rural and household sector. These best or only of their kind products are available through digital platforms – making it easier for customers to open accounts or apply for funds when needed.

Responsible lending criteria, fees and charges apply.

