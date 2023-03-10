Woman Arrested Following Ramming Of Police Vehicle
Friday, 10 March 2023, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police arrested a 26-year-old woman near Te
Awamutu yesterday after she allegedly rammed a Police
vehicle while fleeing from Police.
She is due to
appear in the Hamilton District Court today on a range of
charges including shoplifting, aggravated assault and
dangerous driving.
Waikato Police were attending a
shoplifting incident in Cambridge yesterday afternoon when
they were rammed by the alleged offender.
The driver
has continued to flee Police, eventually crashing into
another motorist in Te Awamutu, before being taken into
custody.
The occupant of the other vehicle suffered
minor injuries.
Waikato West Area Commander Inspector
Will Loughrin says this type of offending is unacceptable
and will not be tolerated in our community. We will do all
we can to hold these offenders to
account.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>