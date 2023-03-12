Operation Duke Blue - homicide investigation launched

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB.

A homicide investigation is under way after the body of a man was found in

central Auckland this morning.

A group of people discovered the victim beside a vehicle at an open-air car

park on Symonds Street, about 5.20am. He appears to have been assaulted, and

died prior to being found.

An hour earlier, the man was seen on CCTV in his car at a petrol station, on

the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as a

scene examination and enquiries are carried out.

At this time, we are working to identify the victim and those responsible.

We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and those

who heard or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and reference the case number

230312/0658, or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update

Report'.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.



