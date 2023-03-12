Operation Duke Blue - homicide investigation launched
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City CIB.
A
homicide investigation is under way after the body of a man
was found in
central Auckland this morning.
A group of
people discovered the victim beside a vehicle at an open-air
car
park on Symonds Street, about 5.20am. He appears to have been assaulted, and
died prior to being found.
An
hour earlier, the man was seen on CCTV in his car at a
petrol station, on
the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby roads.
The community can expect to see an increased Police
presence in the area as a
scene examination and enquiries are carried out.
At this time, we are working to identify the victim and those responsible.
We would like to speak
to anyone who was in the area at the time, and those
who heard or saw anything suspicious.
Anyone with information
is asked to call 105 and reference the case
number
230312/0658, or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update
Report'.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.