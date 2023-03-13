Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Crossing The Harbour: Students Asked To Float Ideas On Auckland's Transport Evolution

Monday, 13 March 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Maritime Musuem

Do you live and travel in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland? If so, how do you want to cross Te Waitematā in the future? If you could imagine and build your own connections across the harbour, what might that look like?

Year 5 – 8 students from across Tāmaki Makaurau will be asking themselves these questions tomorrow at the New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa as part of an interactive learning session on Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest city-shaping transport project, Waitematā Harbour Connections.

Leichelle Tanoa, the museum’s Learning Team Manager, says students from every corner of the city will converge at the cultural institution and will be asked to think creatively about the evolution of Auckland’s transport.

“This project isn’t just relevant to students travelling to and from the North Shore,” she says. “It’s an opportunity for students from South Auckland, West Auckland and other parts of Tāmaki Makaurau to have a say in their city’s development. After all, they are the ones who will be travelling around our city in the future. We want them to look back and feel like they were able to provide input.”

The Waitematā Harbour Connections team reached out to Tanoa in October last year, proposing that the museum was a natural fit to host the workshop.

“This kaupapa sits quite strongly with some of the museum’s existing education programmes, particularly with regards to our Transport and Auckland: A Changing Landscape modules,” she says.

Students will have four hours to conceptualise and present transport solutions, with the winning design being rendered in Tinkercad.

They will be asked to consider all transport modes crossing the harbour, including pedestrians, cyclers, drivers and public transport users. What new infrastructure is needed to cater for these modes, where it will go, and how we make the best use of what we already have?

Project background
The Waitematā Harbour Connections project will provide for a fully multi-modal solution for people wanting to walk, cycle, take the bus, travel by light rail, drive, or transport freight across the Waitematā Harbour, connecting people to transport options across the region and beyond.

Between November 2022 and January 2023, the Waitemata Harbour Connections team asked the public to give feedback on the project. The survey asked questions on how people want to travel in future across the harbour and to understand what is important to communities along the route.

Prior research in 2022 already established strong support for the project, with 85% of Aucklanders agreeing that additional harbour connection options are needed within the next 25 years.

This survey showed the same strong support. While 30% of people currently cross the harbour using public transport, 88% said they would catch a bus or train if they could, while 66% said they would walk or cycle.

After a successful programme in primary schools at the end of 2022, this year the Waitematā Harbour Connections student outreach programmes includes working with older students and linking to the NCEA curriculum, as well as inviting more primary school students to participate in interactive learning opportunities led by the project team, such as the event at the Maritime Museum.

All this information helps inform the project’s development. Full public consultation on scenarios is coming up in late March. To find out more about the project and sign up for updates see nzta.govt.nz/awhc

The project is being delivered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and partners, Auckland Council, Auckland Transport and Ngā Iwi Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau.
A recommended way forward for this transformative project will be delivered mid-2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Maritime Musuem on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 