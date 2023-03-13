Veterans Invited To Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Forum To Explore Support

A one-stop-shop of services for veterans is coming to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this month.

Veterans’ Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former personnel with qualifying service to come to its forum on Tuesday 28 March.

It’s an opportunity for veterans to discuss their needs with someone face-to-face, learn more about their entitlements and set up or change any support they require.

“As a unit of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” Head of Veterans’ Affairs Bernadine MacKenzie said.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the Defence Force, to come and discover what’s available for them. Family and whānau are also welcome to attend.”

The forum marks a return to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the previous Veterans’ Affairs forum planned for the city.

Veterans will be able to meet representatives from a raft of organisations including the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club, Ministry of Social Development, NZDF Personnel Medals & Archives, Bay Audiology and the NZDF Force Financial Hub.

If a veteran would like to speak with a Veterans’ Affairs case manager, it’s recommended they register prior to the event.

Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Time: 10.30am - 3pm

Where: Due Drop Events Centre (Sir Noel Robinson Conference Centre), 770 Great South Road, Manukau

Register here: www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz

