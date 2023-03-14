Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Light Rail Encourages Aucklanders To Speak Up

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: Auckland Light Rail Ltd

Aucklanders are being encouraged to help shape decisions about key destinations on Auckland Light Rail’s indicative route as the project begins a new round of engagement with communities about the route and stations.

The focus will be on three areas along the 24-kilometre-long route between the airport and the central city: the communities of Māngere and Onehunga, and Dominion Junction near Eden Terrace and Kingsland.

“Aucklanders’ input into our work to design and build a world class light rail system is valued and important,” says Auckland Light Rail Ltd (ALR Ltd) Chief Executive, Tommy Parker. “We’ve already had great support from people but we want to encourage them to speak up again as we nail down work on a project with far reaching benefits for the way they travel, and for the wider Auckland transport network.”

ALR’s new round of engagement continues until 10 April. It includes community-based events, and meetings with local boards, and community liaison and special interest groups. ALR will also get feedback from an online survey and digital tool: https://engage.lightrail.co.nz

At Māngere, ARL wants feedback on areas for a station alongside the Southwestern Motorway near the town centre or one located inside the town centre.

At Onehunga, ALR wants to hear views on options for a shared light rail and heavy rail route near the Southwestern Motorway and the Onehunga Bay lagoon, or alternatively to use KiwiRail land further inland which was set aside 80 years ago for future rail use.

Closer to the city centre, people are being asked about the facilities and services they want at stations in the Dominion Junction and Kingsland areas.

“All feedback will help in the decisions we make about the final route and station locations,” says Mr Parker. “We are working at pace to meet our next deadlines mid-year – confirming and protecting ALR’s route and station locations and the start of the consenting process. It’s a tight deadline but it underlines why the views of Aucklanders are a critical part of our work. The more people we hear from the better informed we are to make our decisions.”

Further ALR information: www.lightrail.co.nz or 0800 567 847

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Light Rail Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 