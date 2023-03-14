Auckland Light Rail Encourages Aucklanders To Speak Up

Aucklanders are being encouraged to help shape decisions about key destinations on Auckland Light Rail’s indicative route as the project begins a new round of engagement with communities about the route and stations.

The focus will be on three areas along the 24-kilometre-long route between the airport and the central city: the communities of Māngere and Onehunga, and Dominion Junction near Eden Terrace and Kingsland.

“Aucklanders’ input into our work to design and build a world class light rail system is valued and important,” says Auckland Light Rail Ltd (ALR Ltd) Chief Executive, Tommy Parker. “We’ve already had great support from people but we want to encourage them to speak up again as we nail down work on a project with far reaching benefits for the way they travel, and for the wider Auckland transport network.”

ALR’s new round of engagement continues until 10 April. It includes community-based events, and meetings with local boards, and community liaison and special interest groups. ALR will also get feedback from an online survey and digital tool: https://engage.lightrail.co.nz

At Māngere, ARL wants feedback on areas for a station alongside the Southwestern Motorway near the town centre or one located inside the town centre.

At Onehunga, ALR wants to hear views on options for a shared light rail and heavy rail route near the Southwestern Motorway and the Onehunga Bay lagoon, or alternatively to use KiwiRail land further inland which was set aside 80 years ago for future rail use.

Closer to the city centre, people are being asked about the facilities and services they want at stations in the Dominion Junction and Kingsland areas.

“All feedback will help in the decisions we make about the final route and station locations,” says Mr Parker. “We are working at pace to meet our next deadlines mid-year – confirming and protecting ALR’s route and station locations and the start of the consenting process. It’s a tight deadline but it underlines why the views of Aucklanders are a critical part of our work. The more people we hear from the better informed we are to make our decisions.”

Further ALR information: www.lightrail.co.nz or 0800 567 847

