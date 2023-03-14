Northland Events Fund Supports Bumper 2023 Events Calendar

The Northland Regional Events Fund has committed financial support to a further 14 events across the region through 2023.

The events, both new and existing, have been funded to a total investment of almost $400,000 through Northland Inc, who administer the fund for Taitokerau.

“With 42 applications received in the last round of funding, interest from the regional events industry has remained high around the desire to create large scale events which will deliver visitation and economic growth to Taitokerau Northland” says Tania Burt, GM Destination at Northland Inc.

“We were particularly pleased to be able to support a wide range of events across the region, including those centred in Māori culture, sport, food and beverage and music. Along with visitation and economic benefit, the distribution of this fund aims to back events planned for outside the peak season, support existing event-ready infrastructure, and ensure geographical and event genre spread.”

Events returning to Taitokerau in 2023 include the Aotearoa Māori Surf Titles, a long-standing event which was previously based in Taranaki, which through the support of the Regional Events Fund has become a permanent fixture on the Taitokerau events calendar. The event brings people predominately from outside the region to popular surf spot Ahipara on Labour Weekend each year.

Popular events including the Whangārei Fritter Festival, which took place last week, and the Matariki Pēwhairangi festival will also return in 2023, along with the 20th Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta which took place in January.

Bay of Islands Sailing Week Event Organiser Helen Horrocks says that with ongoing funding challenges due to Covid, the regatta may not have been able to operate at all if it wasn't for the support of the Northland Events Fund.

"The funding received from Northland Inc was absolutely critical to the successful delivery of our 20th anniversary regatta, which attracted over 100 boats and many hundreds of sailors and their friends and families to the Bay of Islands, despite the bad weather.”

Horrocks continues: “The funding and the regatta it enabled has translated into a boost in visitor numbers to the Northland region, but also raises the profile of this wonderful area as a fantastic sailing and holiday destination with local, national and international audiences."

The next funding round will be open in Spring 2023 and will be further focused on investment in high-impact, innovative and sustainable event activity that drives visitation. Applicants must show the positive impact on the local economic landscape by offering new and exciting experiences within the region, or additionality to existing events.

Interested parties are invited to find all relevant information online at https://www.northlandnz.com/northland-events-fund and contact Northland Inc for more information through events@northlandnz.com.

The Northland Events Fund has been established by Northland Inc to administer the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Regional Events Fund in Tai Tokerau Northland.

© Scoop Media

