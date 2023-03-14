Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Future Of Transport In Taranaki

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Regional Council

Are you a bus user or would like to start using public transport? Or is road safety and how speed is managed something you want to talk about? Or do you want more opportunities for walking or getting out and about on your bike?

Taranaki Regional Council has launched a wide-ranging community conversation giving everyone in the region the chance to have a say on the future of transport with the views helping to shape public transport, cycling and walking, road speeds and safety.

Council Chair Charlotte Littlewood says getting feedback from the public is essential ahead of developing a number of key strategies and plans which aim to improve active and sustainable travel in the region and make local roads safer to travel on.

“The feedback we’re seeking is crucial as we work together to look at what transport should look like in both the short and long-term so we’d like as many people as possible to get involved,” says Mrs Littlewood.

“It can be about anything our community feels is important as well. We’ve created a map where people can comment on key issues like safety and speed, public transport, cycling and walking, people’s vision for the future of transport and anything else they think we need to know about.

“It’s all about a partnership with our people as well as partners such as Roadsafe Taranaki and the three district councils so we get people moving safely while boosting options for those who want to switch to active and sustainable travel.”

Feedback on road safety and speed will be used by New Plymouth District Council, Stratford District Council and South Taranaki District Council when they develop their speed management plans for the roads they control. Comments and survey responses around public transport and cycling and walking will shape a new Better Travel Choices in Taranaki strategy developed by the regional council.

The public will also be able to comment on bus services across Taranaki with the feedback helping to shape consultation later in the year on Citylink, Southlink and Connector routes.

Mrs Littlewood added: “We’ll be working with the district councils later in the year when they consult with the public about their speed management plans. There’ll also be the chance for our community to have a say on the Better Travel Choices strategy and if we’ve got that right.

“All of this will feed into developing a Regional Land Transport Plan in 2024 which looks at all-things transport over the next 10 years and how that’s paid for.”

Roadsafe Taranaki team leader, Marion Webby, would like the public to give feedback. “We want the public to ask questions of decision makers and let us know what you think could be included in a regional strategy that considers all road users. That means young, old, in between, drivers, riders, pedestrians, community groups, car clubs and those with accessibility issues.”

Head to trc.govt.nz/transport to comment or take part in a survey from 15 March to 30 April. There is one $200 Prezzy Card up for grabs for those taking part.

The road ahead: Putting together a plan for transport in Taranaki

· March-April 2023: Feedback sought on public transport, cycling and walking, the long-term vision for transport and road safety and speed management

· October-December 2023: Public consultation on district councils’ speed management plans and Better Travel Choices for Taranaki strategy.

· January-March 2024: Public consultation on Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP).

· March 2024: Hearings to finalise RLTP.

· April 2024: RLTP submitted for approval by Waka Kotahi.

· 1 July 2024: RLTP comes into effect.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taranaki Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 