Guide Dog Puppies Need New Purpose-Built Kennels

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dog Puppy Appeal week is taking place across Aotearoa as of 20th March. This year Blind Low Vision NZ is focussing on raising funds to support the Guide Dog Kennel Build Appeal.

The current kennels of Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs are now 35 years old, have reached their end of life, and unfortunately, are no longer conducive to the development of the guide dogs in training.

Each year, Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs breed around 100 potential guide dogs, of which around 40 will graduate. However, each year they also have a waiting list of up to 50 New Zealanders waiting for a guide dog to support them to live independent lives. Kiwis who require a guide dog are currently waiting an average of 2 years to be matched.

According to Blind Low Vision NZ CE, John Mulka, the need for guide dogs continues to grow.

“There are currently 180,000 people who are blind, deafblind, or low vision in NZ, but this is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2028.

“Our kennel rebuild is the next step in the shaping of the future success of guide dogs across New Zealand, graduating more successful dogs and ensuring our service is amongst one of the best in the world. Our ambition is to increase the number of dogs who successfully graduate by an additional 20%,” says Mulka.

Laura Kelmere was 30 years old with two children when she lost her sight. With two young kids, a partner and even a horse to take care of, life became increasingly painful and dangerous for Laura while she waited for her guide dog.

“When you have kids, you don’t have time to feel sad for yourself. So, I just had to get on with it. I had to keep getting up to take them to school. I had to keep making them food and getting them to all their games and activities,” says Laura.

Laura needed a guide dog; it was a long wait before Laura and Ryder were finally matched, and Laura’s life changed completely.

“It felt like I have wings. The first thing we did was learn the school route, because I was so desperate at this stage, I didn’t know how to quickly get the kids to school or home safely from school. And now the journey’s gone from 45 minutes to 15,” says Laura.

Before Ryder, Laura would avoid buses, busy malls, and cafes, however with Ryder beside her these environments are less threatening and easy to navigate. She’s even been able to go back to work doing accounts for a local construction company.

“Ryder has given me back so much of my confidence, I couldn’t have even thought about working without him,” says Laura.

Training to become a guide dog is one of the most intensive programmes of all service dogs.

It takes a small army to raise a litter of puppies to be guide dogs, teaching them skills to become a guide dog. It costs around $175,000 to raise, train and keep one guide dog in service and the organisation receives no government funding.

People can help build a new and fit-for-purpose kennel for guide dogs in training. Look out for our Street Collection Volunteers in your neighbourhood during the Guide Dog Puppy Appeal on Friday 24 March and Saturday 25 March or donate online at blindlowvision.org.nz.

