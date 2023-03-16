Search Area Extended In Search For Joseph Ahuriri

15 March

Inspector Martin James, Hawke’s Bay Police:

The investigation into missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri is entering a new

phase, with Police Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel extending their search

into remote areas north of Bay View.

Joseph has been missing since he was last seen on 14 February, driving his

white Toyota Hilux.

Police supported by NZDF and USAR have carried out extensive searches for

Joseph and his vehicle over the past month.

Search areas have included around Whakatu, Clive, Esk Valley, along the

Napier-Taupo Road, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2 in addition to many of

the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.

A CCTV recording at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View shows Joseph and his

vehicle at 5:46am on 14 February 2023. The footage indicates that when Joseph

left this location he drove north towards the Bay View village.

The recent discovery of the Bay View CCTV footage has been part of an

extensive CCTV canvassing phase in the investigation into Joseph’s

disappearance. This phase has been complicated by the fact that a lot of CCTV

in the Hawke's Bay area was not working at the time due to power failures.

Police have also interviewed a number of Joseph’s friends and associates in

an effort to confirm his movements since he was reported missing.

Regular contact has been maintained with his family who have been kept

up-to-date with the investigation.

Police continue to work hard to locate Joseph and appreciate the assistance

from people who have come forward with information and CCTV footage.

The investigation team is interested in viewing CCTV footage from Seafield

Road and Glengarry Road and ask that anyone in this area who has CCTV and who

has not already been approached by Police to please make contact with us.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to

contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using

'Update Report' and referencing 230225/2804

