Search Area Extended In Search For Joseph Ahuriri

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 6:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

15 March

Inspector Martin James, Hawke’s Bay Police:

The investigation into missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri is entering a new
phase, with Police Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel extending their search
into remote areas north of Bay View.

Joseph has been missing since he was last seen on 14 February, driving his
white Toyota Hilux.

Police supported by NZDF and USAR have carried out extensive searches for
Joseph and his vehicle over the past month.

Search areas have included around Whakatu, Clive, Esk Valley, along the
Napier-Taupo Road, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2 in addition to many of
the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.

A CCTV recording at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View shows Joseph and his
vehicle at 5:46am on 14 February 2023. The footage indicates that when Joseph
left this location he drove north towards the Bay View village.

The recent discovery of the Bay View CCTV footage has been part of an
extensive CCTV canvassing phase in the investigation into Joseph’s
disappearance. This phase has been complicated by the fact that a lot of CCTV
in the Hawke's Bay area was not working at the time due to power failures.

Police have also interviewed a number of Joseph’s friends and associates in
an effort to confirm his movements since he was reported missing.

Regular contact has been maintained with his family who have been kept
up-to-date with the investigation.

Police continue to work hard to locate Joseph and appreciate the assistance
from people who have come forward with information and CCTV footage.

The investigation team is interested in viewing CCTV footage from Seafield
Road and Glengarry Road and ask that anyone in this area who has CCTV and who
has not already been approached by Police to please make contact with us.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to
contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using
'Update Report' and referencing 230225/2804

