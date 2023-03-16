Search Area Extended In Search For Joseph Ahuriri
15 March
Inspector Martin James, Hawke’s Bay Police:
The investigation into missing Gisborne man
Joseph Ahuriri is entering a new
phase, with Police Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel extending their search
into remote areas north of Bay View.
Joseph
has been missing since he was last seen on 14 February,
driving his
white Toyota Hilux.
Police supported by
NZDF and USAR have carried out extensive searches
for
Joseph and his vehicle over the past month.
Search areas have included around Whakatu,
Clive, Esk Valley, along the
Napier-Taupo Road, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2 in addition to many of
the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.
A CCTV recording at the
Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View shows Joseph and
his
vehicle at 5:46am on 14 February 2023. The footage indicates that when Joseph
left this location he drove north towards the Bay View village.
The recent
discovery of the Bay View CCTV footage has been part of
an
extensive CCTV canvassing phase in the investigation into Joseph’s
disappearance. This phase has been complicated by the fact that a lot of CCTV
in the Hawke's Bay area was not working at the time due to power failures.
Police have also interviewed a number of
Joseph’s friends and associates in
an effort to confirm his movements since he was reported missing.
Regular
contact has been maintained with his family who have been
kept
up-to-date with the investigation.
Police
continue to work hard to locate Joseph and appreciate the
assistance
from people who have come forward with information and CCTV footage.
The investigation team
is interested in viewing CCTV footage from Seafield
Road and Glengarry Road and ask that anyone in this area who has CCTV and who
has not already been approached by Police to please make contact with us.
Anyone who has
information that could assist the investigation is urged
to
contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using
'Update Report' and referencing 230225/2804