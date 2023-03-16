Petone To Ngauranga Path Hailed As Revolutionary

Te Aranui o Pōneke, the Great Harbour Way trustees, welcome the start of construction of Te Ara Tupua, the Ngaūraunga and Petone path that will safely connect Wellington and the Hutt for walkers and cyclists.

“This will be revolutionary for our two cities,” GHW chair Graeme Hall said at the opening ceremony. “They will be connected in a way they have never been before.

“Te Ara Tupua will plug the biggest gap in the Great Harbour Way, which is the evolving seaside trail circling Wellington’s entire harbour. The dazzling design means thousands will use the trail for both recreation and commuting just as they do with Wellington’s iconic waterfront.

“Much of the significant cost of this project is to build resilience to sea-level rise for the vital Hutt Road road and railway line that run parallel. The cost of not building resilience is far greater as recent events on the East Coast have demonstated. And providing a safe, family-oriented alternative to driving a car will help mitigate climate change,” Hall said.

“Te Ara Tupua will be a destination in its own right.”

Former mayor and GHW trustee, Celia Wade-Brown said this section of the Great Harbour Way will be transformational for commuters, walkers, runners, cyclists and wheelchair users.

“It will change an ugly endurance trek into a pleasure path beside our stunning harbour. It will also be a clincher for the Great Harbour Way becoming Aotearoa New Zealand’s premier urban trail.”

© Scoop Media

