Update: Investigation into serious incident, Henderson

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Investigations are ongoing following the incident in Henderson yesterday in which a man was shot by Police and subsequently died.

If you witnessed the events that unfolded yesterday between 10am and 10.50am and have information that could assist the investigation, please contact Police.

Police are requesting images, cell phone videos, dash cam footage, CCTV or any other multimedia type that relate to the incident. They can be uploaded using the following link https://electric.nc3.govt.nz/

Police also encourage Henderson residents and business owners who have CCTV cameras in homes or businesses to please register your cameras on https://www.communitycam.co.nz/ and upload relevant footage referencing case number 230317/3304.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing case number 230317/3304.

