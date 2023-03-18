Crash, Southern Motorway, Remuera - Auckland City

Police are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway, at Remuera, involving two vehicles and motorcycle.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, between Market Road off-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp. The south-bound section of the motorway is closed at Greenlane while emergency services respond.

The motorcyclist received moderate injuries, while an occupant of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

