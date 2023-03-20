Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Tasman’s New Buses Are Delayed – But It’s A Service Worth Waiting For

Monday, 20 March 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson Tasman’s brand-new bus service will now start on August 1 due to a delay in the arrival of new electric buses for the service.

Group Manager Infrastructure Alec Louverdis says the buses are already on their way from overseas, but due to delays related to access to international ports will take eight weeks to make the journey by sea.

“It is disappointing that our community will have to wait a bit longer, but when it does start this service will be a gamechanger,” says Louverdis.

Examples of the benefits bus users will experience include:

From August 1, prices will reduce to a $2 flat fare for journeys within Nelson and Richmond area (cheaper if you have a concession)

Urban buses every half hour, 7am to 7pm, 7 days a week

Simplified routes – less changing bus

New routes to Motueka and Wakefield from Nelson and Richmond that cover Mapua and Brightwater as well

  • A regular airport bus service that connects with The Brook, city centre and Tāhunanui

Electric buses – helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Digital displays and a better app giving people real-time information about arrivals and departures

“When the new $2 flat fare is introduced a trip from Richmond to Nelson and back for work now costs less than the petrol you would spend as a single occupant in a car," says Louverdis. "It’s even comparable if there are two (or more) people in the car.

“All urban routes (that’s routes 1-4) that operate within Nelson and Richmond will go every half an hour from 7am to 7pm, including weekends. That feeling of getting to the bus stop and realising there’s no bus for an hour or more will be a thing of the past.”

New routes in Tasman includes buses that will go as far afield as Motueka and Wakefield, offering a genuine alternative to commuters who make the long drive on a regular basis.

Buses out to Motueka will make four round trips a day, Monday – Friday, between 7am and 7pm. The Wakefield route will run six times a day. The buses become an express service once they reach the Richmond interchange. From here they will only stop at Nelson Hospital and then Nelson City Centre – so they are a pretty quick way to for people to get to work in our major centres.

Urban routes have been simplified. This means Council has essentially joined routes together, so people change buses less often. For instance, the old routes 3 (Atawhai) and 5 (Hospital) are combined into Route 3 in the new system. A passenger from Atawhai heading to the hospital will no longer have the hassle of changing bus.

“We are also looking forward to getting real-time information boards installed at key interchange stops in Stoke, Tāhunanui, the airport, the hospital, Richmond, Motueka and Wakefield. These will alert people to things like delays due to a road accident. They come equipped with a button that can relay information in audio, so they are accessible for low vision groups as well. Better real-time tracking of buses will provide more accurate information about arrivals straight to people’s phones.”

Another exciting addition to the service is a new regular service to Nelson Airport, meaning even if you are leaving Nelson you can choose to leave the car at home. This service will travel through the Brook, Nelson city centre and Tāhunanui and cost $2 per way.

Tasman District Council and Nelson City Council will launch a public information campaign from the beginning of May to help the public understand the benefits of the new bus service.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:



Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 