Statement From Mayor Tory Whanau Regarding The ‘Let Woman Speak’ Event In Wellington
Monday, 20 March 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
“There has been considerable interest from the rainbow
community regarding this event. I want to make it very clear
that I strongly condemn the views and actions of this
group.
“While I acknowledge that freedom of
expression, movement and peaceful assembly are rights
preserved in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, this
protest is against principles Wellingtonians, and me
personally, hold dear.
“In Wellington we proudly
celebrate and welcome diversity and inclusion of all members
of our community. A great example of that will happen this
weekend when around 100,000 come together to enjoy
CubaDupa.
“While people are free to express their
views at the event, troublemakers are not welcome in
Wellington. I will not welcome them. We will work closely
with Police to ensure the event and any counter protests
that may occur are
peaceful.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>