Statement From Mayor Tory Whanau Regarding The ‘Let Woman Speak’ Event In Wellington

“There has been considerable interest from the rainbow community regarding this event. I want to make it very clear that I strongly condemn the views and actions of this group.

“While I acknowledge that freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly are rights preserved in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, this protest is against principles Wellingtonians, and me personally, hold dear.

“In Wellington we proudly celebrate and welcome diversity and inclusion of all members of our community. A great example of that will happen this weekend when around 100,000 come together to enjoy CubaDupa.

“While people are free to express their views at the event, troublemakers are not welcome in Wellington. I will not welcome them. We will work closely with Police to ensure the event and any counter protests that may occur are peaceful.”

