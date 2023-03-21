Remediation Works Begin On Tūpuna Maunga

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will be undertaking remedial tree removal works today and tomorrow on Te Kōpuke / Tītīkōpuke / Mt St John and Ōhinerau / Mt Hobson.

A large mature pine tree has fallen on the Ōhinerau track and a large olive tree has fallen on TīTīkōpuke. These trees will need to be removed to reopen the tracks. Independent expert advice from arborists and geotechnical engineers has resulted in the requirement for the removal of two other trees from Ōhinerau. These trees are considered overmature, in poor health, and are a health and safety risk.

There has also been damage from the fallen tree at Ōhinerau to underlying archaeology. Midden has been exposed underneath the fallen tree as well as in some of the slips that occurred in the January/February floods.

In considering the advice of the specialists, Authority Chair, Paul Majurey, says, “The slips and fallen trees have blocked access to track areas on the Maunga for over 2 months limiting access for visitors and putting the Maunga at risk of further damage. It is a blessing we are able to get the remediation work started, knowing across Tāmaki Makaurau much needed recovery work will take months to put in place.

The damage to the archaeological sites from the trees and slips serve as a reminder of the purpose of the Authority and the work it is delivering. kaitiakitanga and the preservation of these internationally significant archaeological sites is paramount.”

The remediation process has contractors scheduled to start work today. A helicopter will assist in the removal of trees. This will result in some unavoidable noise disturbance for neighbours on these days. There will be a total of 4 trees removed in total from the Maunga.

For safety reasons these Maunga will be closed to the public during the helicopter works, and site areas close hereafter during remediation to complete the works. Security staff will be placed on-site advising of works at the commencement of the project as well as spotters explaining the closure to those trying to access the Maunga on the dates provided.

