Mayor Brown Hits The Cone On The Head
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has hit the cone on the head
– it’s time to adopt a more sensible approach to traffic
management says National Road Carriers Association
(NRC).
NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers says in 2022
Waka Kotahi proposed a shift to a risk-based approach to
roadworks safety versus the prescriptive one-size-fits all
tick-box approach of coning off
everything.
“Auckland Transport didn’t agree, and
the result is the road cone mountain commuters now navigate
across our largest and busiest city,” says Mr
Tighe-Umbers.
“Auckland Transport and other local
bodies need to allow tailored traffic management that is
job-appropriate, less costly, and far less
disruptive.
“We agree with Mayor Brown that the
current overly prescriptive traffic management regime is
unjustifiable. It is placing unnecessary economic cost and
disruption on Aucklanders.
“Road maintenance needs
to be a priority, but it must be done more efficiently so
the impact on the communities is
minimised.”
