Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Owner Claims Spider Bite Responsible For “traumatic, Catastrophic” Injury Of Greyhound’s Leg

Friday, 24 March 2023, 10:14 am
Press Release: SPCA

A dog owner told an RNZSPCA inspector a whitetail spider bite was the cause of the “ridged, shrunken and virtually useless leg” of his pet greyhound.

The man appeared at the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday, and after entering a guilty plea, was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of $200, after a charge of failing to ensure an ill or injured animal received treatment alleviating any pain or distress.

Inspectorate Team Leader Ben Lakomy came across the dog on May 10, 2022, when the greyhound, Whippy, was being walked by the defendant along a main road with a number of other greyhound dogs.

Mr Lakomy noticed Whippy was holding her front right leg off the ground and stopped to check on the dog. When asked about the injury, the defendant claimed Whippy had been bitten by a whitetail spider three years earlier, and that he had not sought veterinary treatment. 
 

When inspecting Whippy, Mr Lakomy noticed a large red, raw area of skin on the inside of the affected leg, and when he tried to examine her paw, she pulled away.

When interviewed, the defendant told the inspector he had found Whippy in her kennel one day in 2019 and was so convinced she was dead, he began to dig a hole to bury her in. On returning and realising she was partially awake; he noticed a mark on her leg which he believed to be a spider bite.

He went to the local veterinarian, explained what happened, and was advised to place an icepack on the affected area, which he did. He also gave her anti-inflammatories and cortisone cream for a couple of months. He also performed “physio” on her regularly, but admitted the joints in her leg “would not move.”

He told SPCA he did not take Whippy to the veterinarian, as he “didn’t really like vets” and his financial situation at the time “had not been good.”

Whippy was seized by SPCA and taken straight to a veterinarian where X-Rays revealed a long-term injury with some unknown, but likely “traumatic, catastrophic” event.

The cause of the injury was unknown, but the deep wounds and bone involvement indicated that veterinary treatment would have been required at the time and the severity of the injuries would have been obvious from the moment the injury occurred.

The leg had been without function for such a long time that the bone and soft tissue had become permanently altered.

The veterinarian concluded that the injury was so severe that the limb had permanently lost function and leg amputation was the only option to relieve Whippy of any further pain and distress.

Ownership of Whippy was surrendered in to the permanent care of SPCA and she has now found a new loving, caring home.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said it was a stroke of luck that the inspector spotted Whippy when he did.


“If Whippy hadn’t been spotted, then her continuous pain and suffering would have been endless, it is horrific to imagine what this dog was going through,” Ms Clezy says.


“No animal should have to endure such unnecessary distress, regardless of the owner’s financial situation. An animal’s health and wellbeing should be absolutely paramount when it comes to injury or sickness and many veterinarians have payment systems to assist people who are struggling financially.”


“I am relieved that Whippy was taken into our care and she is now living a new life that she deserves.”

The defendant was also ordered to pay ordered to pay reparations to SPCA of $1,237.91.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 