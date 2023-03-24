Man Prosecuted For Failing To Provide Vet Care To A Greyhound, Resulting In Amputation

A man whom SAFE understands is a greyhound racing trainer has been prosecuted for failing to ensure a greyhound received treatment alleviating any pain or distress. The greyhound had a catastrophic injury that went untreated for years.

The greyhound’s leg had been without function for so long that the bone and soft tissue had been permanently altered and leg amputation was determined as the only option to relieve further pain and distress. It was only through a chance encounter with an SPCA inspector that the injury was treated.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says this greyhound suffered needlessly.

"This case is hugely distressing, with a greyhound forced to suffer continuous pain and suffering for years," says de Roo.

"Unfortunately, this is not a one-off. Animal suffering permeates the entire greyhound racing industry. Not only does the racing itself maim and harm the dogs, as we saw just earlier this week with a greyhound requiring tail amputation - but there are constant cases of neglect and harm coming out of the industry."

In the previous year alone the greyhound racing industry has had four methamphetamine cases, greyhounds left at rehoming centres partially blind and with untreated wounds, and a statement that "almost all" kennels visited since the Racing Integrity’s Board’s inception were issued with health and welfare improvement notices.

"People have made their voice loud and clear on this issue. Over 37,000 people signed the petition for a ban, over 11,000 people emailed the Minister with their concerns, and a poll shows that 74% of New Zealand would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum."

"Public opinion is well and truly against this industry, and for good reason. The Government needs to act with urgency and announce a ban on greyhound racing."

