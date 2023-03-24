Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Prosecuted For Failing To Provide Vet Care To A Greyhound, Resulting In Amputation

Friday, 24 March 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: SAFE

A man whom SAFE understands is a greyhound racing trainer has been prosecuted for failing to ensure a greyhound received treatment alleviating any pain or distress. The greyhound had a catastrophic injury that went untreated for years.

The greyhound’s leg had been without function for so long that the bone and soft tissue had been permanently altered and leg amputation was determined as the only option to relieve further pain and distress. It was only through a chance encounter with an SPCA inspector that the injury was treated.

SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo says this greyhound suffered needlessly.

"This case is hugely distressing, with a greyhound forced to suffer continuous pain and suffering for years," says de Roo.

"Unfortunately, this is not a one-off. Animal suffering permeates the entire greyhound racing industry. Not only does the racing itself maim and harm the dogs, as we saw just earlier this week with a greyhound requiring tail amputation - but there are constant cases of neglect and harm coming out of the industry."

In the previous year alone the greyhound racing industry has had four methamphetamine cases, greyhounds left at rehoming centres partially blind and with untreated wounds, and a statement that "almost all" kennels visited since the Racing Integrity’s Board’s inception were issued with health and welfare improvement notices.

"People have made their voice loud and clear on this issue. Over 37,000 people signed the petition for a ban, over 11,000 people emailed the Minister with their concerns, and a poll shows that 74% of New Zealand would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum."

"Public opinion is well and truly against this industry, and for good reason. The Government needs to act with urgency and announce a ban on greyhound racing."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Visit


After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 