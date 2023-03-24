Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua Community Invited To ANZAC Day Commemorations – 24 March 2023

Friday, 24 March 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua will mark ANZAC Day 2023 with multiple ceremonies around the district.

Observed annually on 25 April, ANZAC Day is Aotearoa New Zealand's most important day of national commemoration. It marks the anniversary of the first major action by New Zealand and Australian forces during the First World War, landing on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

Horowhenua District Council encourages our community and visitors to mark the day by gathering in person or online to commemorate those we have lost to war and to honour returned servicemen and women.

There will be ceremonies held in Levin, Foxton, Shannon, Manakau, Moutoa, Waitārere Beach and Tokomaru. The Levin Civic Ceremony will be live-streamed on horowhenua.govt.nz/YouTube.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “As we bear witness to events unfolding around the world, we see that the human toll of conflict is not confined to the past, nor to a single generation. This ANZAC Day, while we pay tribute to the sacrifices throughout our history, we also consider the present.”

“We want people to mark ANZAC Day in a way that is comfortable for them. The Civic Ceremony in Levin will be live-streamed on Council’s YouTube channel, giving people who may otherwise be unable to attend the opportunity to be a part of it. We’ll also have special seated areas close to speakers to help people feel comfortable whether they choose to attend online, or in person.”

Horowhenua residents are invited to attend ANZAC Day observances on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

Levin Dawn Service

5:45am Assemble at RSA, Devon Street

6:00am Parade moves off to Cenotaph

6:15am Cenotaph Service begins

6:45am Return to RSA

Provision will be made for those members unable to march to the Cenotaph from the Levin RSA.

Levin Civic Ceremony

10:00am Parade to assemble outside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Bath Street

10:10am Parade moves off to Cenotaph

10:30am Cenotaph Service begins

The Levin Civic Ceremony will be live-streamed on www.horowhenua.govt.nz/YouTube.

Levin Retreat Ceremonies

4:45pm The Avenue Cemetery

5:15pm Tiro Tiro Road Cemetery

Shannon Civic Ceremony

11.15am Parade assembles at the old Post Office, corner of Stout Street and Plimmer Terrace
11.25am Parade moves off to Cenotaph
11.30am Cenotaph Service begins

Manakau Special Memorial Service

7.20am Assemble outside Manakau Hall to march to the War Memorial at Honi Taipua Street

Foxton Dawn Service

5:30am Assemble outside RSA, Easton Street

5:45am Parade moves off to Cenotaph

6:00am Cenotaph Service begins

Foxton Civic Ceremony

9:00am Service at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton

9:35am Parade assembles at Wharf Street to move off to Cenotaph

9:40am Cenotaph Service begins

Waitārere Beach Civic Ceremony

8:30am Tea and coffee at Waitārere Beach Bowling Club, Park Avenue

9:30am Service commences

Moutoa Civic Ceremony

9:00am Moutoa Memorial Gates, Foxton-Shannon Road

Tokomaru Civic Ceremony

10:00am RSA and Country Club, Matipo Street

For more information about ANZAC Day in Horowhenua visit horowhenua.govt.nz/ANZAC.

In the event of bad weather, the Levin Dawn Service and Civic Ceremony, and Foxton Dawn Service will be moved to their respective RSAs, and the Shannon Civic Ceremony will be held at the Shannon Memorial Hall.

Lest we forget.

