Arrest in Bayfair robbery
Friday, 24 March 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam:
Tauranga
Police have arrested one person on charges relating to the
aggravated robbery of the Michael Hill Jewellers at Bayfair
in Tauranga on 19 March.
Police will continue to take
a zero-tolerance approach to offending and the harm it
creates for businesses in our community.
We want to
assure members of the local community and public that
offenders will be held to account.
A 16-year-old local
male is appearing before the Tauranga District Court
tomorrow. Enquiries are continuing into the robbery and
further arrests are
likely.
