Arrest in Bayfair robbery

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam:

Tauranga Police have arrested one person on charges relating to the aggravated robbery of the Michael Hill Jewellers at Bayfair in Tauranga on 19 March.

Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to offending and the harm it creates for businesses in our community.

We want to assure members of the local community and public that offenders will be held to account.

A 16-year-old local male is appearing before the Tauranga District Court tomorrow. Enquiries are continuing into the robbery and further arrests are likely.

