Name Release - Fatal Crash, Makarora
Saturday, 25 March 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on Wednesday 15 March.
Emergency
services were called to Haast Pass-Makarora Road about
9.15pm.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was
transported to hospital in a critical
condition.
Sadly, he died in hospital on Saturday 18
March.
He was Anthony James Whitaker, 27, of
Makarora.
Our thoughts are with his friends and
whānau during this time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>