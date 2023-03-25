Name Release - Fatal Crash, Makarora

Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday 15 March.

Emergency services were called to Haast Pass-Makarora Road about 9.15pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, he died in hospital on Saturday 18 March.

He was Anthony James Whitaker, 27, of Makarora.

Our thoughts are with his friends and whānau during this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

