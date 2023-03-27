Arrests Made Following Burglary, Blenheim

Police have arrested two teenagers following the burglary of a vape store in Blenheim early on Friday morning.

The store has been targeted three times in the past week, with burglaries reported on the 16th, 17th, and the latest early on the morning of the 24th.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the three incidents are linked.

Police have worked quickly to identify those involved and today arrested two youths. They will be referred through Youth Aid.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working to identify others involved.

Police and our partners will be working with the families of the young people involved.

Police will be increasing our visibility and patrols in the area where this business was targeted. We acknowledge how upsetting this series of offences has been for them.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230324/1513.

