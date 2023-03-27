Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Arrests Following Burglaries, Blenheim

Monday, 27 March 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made two more arrests in relation to a series of burglaries at a vape store in Blenheim last week.

The store has been targeted three times in a week with burglaries reported on the 16, 17, and 24 March.

Two people were arrested on Friday 24 March in relation to the burglary that morning, and referred to Youth Aid.

Yesterday, a search warrant was executed at a Blenheim address and a number of items relating to an earlier burglary were recovered.

Two further young people were arrested and referred to Youth Aid.

Police and our partners will be working with the families of the young people involved.

Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230324/1513.

