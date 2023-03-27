Update - Arrests Following Burglaries, Blenheim
Monday, 27 March 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have made two more arrests in relation to a series
of burglaries at a vape store in Blenheim last
week.
The store has been targeted three times in a
week with burglaries reported on the 16, 17, and 24
March.
Two people were arrested on Friday 24 March in
relation to the burglary that morning, and referred to Youth
Aid.
Yesterday, a search warrant was executed at a
Blenheim address and a number of items relating to an
earlier burglary were recovered.
Two further young
people were arrested and referred to Youth Aid.
Police
and our partners will be working with the families of the
young people involved.
Enquiries into the incidents
are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police on 105 quoting file number
230324/1513.
