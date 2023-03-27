Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Action At Sea Against Deep Sea Mining

Monday, 27 March 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Eastern Pacific Ocean, 26th March 2023 - As critical negotiations at the controversial International Seabed Authority (ISA) meeting in Jamaica continue, the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise with three New Zealanders on board has intercepted a deep sea mining vessel off the coast of Costa Rica. The vessel, named James Cook, was returning from a seven-week expedition in areas of the Pacific Ocean targeted for deep sea mining.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (CEST) before sunrise, two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) left the Arctic Sunrise as the deep sea mining research ship made its way to Costa Rica. Two activists from Aotearoa New Zealand sat ready and prepared in one of the RIBs to send a message to the incoming ship.

With a Tino Rangatiratanga flag, Māori activist Quack Pirihi joined Greenpeace campaigner James Hita flying a "Don’t mine the Moana" flag, to swim in front of the deep sea mining research vessel, James Cook. A third Greenpeace activist also scaled the side of the moving vessel to unfurl a banner reading "Say No to Deep Sea Mining".

On board the Arctic Sunrise, Greenpeace Aotearoa campaigner James Hita of (Ngāti Whātua o Oruawharo/Te Uri o Hau) says:

"For too long, Pacific peoples have been excluded from decisions that impact our territories and waters. If governments don't stop this industry from starting, a new cycle of colonial exploitation will begin. We reject a future with deep sea mining."

"Having the opportunity to confront this ship with my authentic Māori self was incredible. We sent a very clear message to the ship and to the industry, that we will always be here and we will show up to protect the ocean."

The swimmers and climbers are now back onboard the Arctic Sunrise.

Māori activist Quack Pirihi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngati Porou, Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara whakapapa) says the opportunity to participate in these forums, and the decisions made there will have a profound impact for generations to come.

"Standing here as a proud descendant of the fiercest tūpuna Māori is an honour that holds much responsibility. Our people are very rarely given the opportunity to speak in these forums, and by flying our Tino Rangatiratanga flag at the ISA meeting in Jamaica and here at sea, I am connecting not only myself to this kaupapa, but the mokopuna that will come long after me. This flag connects the movement for absolute sovereignty over ourselves in Aotearoa, to the movement of protecting our origin stories, and the moana."

This comes as a new study by the international wildlife charity Fauna & Flora found evidence that deep-seabed mining of rare minerals could cause "extensive and irreversible" damage to the planet.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Fallout, And The Zombie Revival Of National Standards


Oh, the irony. Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has made a career out of inciting public hostility against the trans community, only to find herself on the receiving end of public hostility at her Auckland rally. In a further case of karmic justice, the people who brought her into the country ended up inspiring the biggest pro-trans rally in New Zealand’s history, in Wellington. Christchurch also held a sizeable pro-trans gathering... More>>


 
 

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>



ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 