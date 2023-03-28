Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Citizens Advice Bureau To Deliver 20,000 Submissions To Auckland Council

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau will deliver 20,000 petition signatures and feedback from signatories to Deputy Mayor, Desley Simpson, at 12:30 pm today, 135 Albert Street, Auckland CBD, as submissions to Auckland Council on its Draft Budget 2023/2024 consultation.

The submissions will be delivered to the Deputy Mayor in a giant yellow and magenta heart with support from clients of the CAB.

CAB Auckland City General Manager Kate Anderson says the Draft Budget proposes "sweeping cuts" for community services such as the Citizens Advice Bureau. "Auckland Council's proposed cuts would shred Auckland's social fabric”, she says.

Anderson says "People have signed the petition to Save Auckland CABs to send a clear message to Auckland Council to continue funding Citizens Advice Bureau. Aucklanders value the CAB and see it as a vital local service.”

Consultation on the Auckland Council draft budget closes at 11 pm tonight.

The Public Service Association will join CAB staff, volunteers and supporters to deliver the petition.

PSA organiser Simon Oosterman says "Auckland Council's proposal to close an essential service that provides critical support to Aucklanders, including through COVID and the recent floods, is simply outrageous”.

Anderson says “Continued funding for Citizens Advice Bureau is about delivering core social infrastructure that underpins community wellbeing.” She asks the Council to listen to Aucklanders and "do the right thing".

