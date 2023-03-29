Hastings Woman Has “crazy Stupid Grin” After Winning $1 Million

A Hastings woman is celebrating a “dream come true” after realising her winning Lotto ticket had made her an overnight millionaire.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, checked her ticket last Friday before the draw on Saturday and was shocked to discover she’d won $1 million.

“I was at the store and thought I may as well check my ticket at the terminal,” the woman said. “I thought I’d won $1,000 and was happy with that, but when I took it to the counter to confirm, the retail operator’s eyes went as round as the moon. She said, ‘I think you’ve just won $1 million.’

“I just about fainted and couldn’t stop crying.”

After filling out her prize claim form – “I hope it’s not too blotchy from all the tears!” she joked – the woman called her partner and children to share the life-changing news.

“My other half asked me if I was still going to work,” the woman laughed. “I replied, ‘Of course.’”

In addition to paying off her mortgage and helping her family, the woman is looking forward to using her winnings to aid Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

“With the weather we’ve had down this way, the money will help us mend some of the damage caused by the rain.”

“This win is truly unbelievable. I’ve still got a crazy stupid grin – it’s given me a sore jaw!” the woman said.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Pak n Save Hastings for the draw on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

