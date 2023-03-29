Fast-track Consent For Two Unitec Residential Developments

An independent fast-track consenting panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions for two Unitec residential developments in Auckland.

Marutūāhu-Ockham Group, on behalf of Marutūāhu Rōpū, applied for resource consent for the two developments:

- Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC1 is an application to construct two buildings of apartments, shops and offices, including landscaping and parking facilities, in Wairaka Precinct, Auckland.

- Unitec Residential Development - Maungārongo RC2 is an application to construct four neighbouring buildings including residential apartments and shops at 1 Carrington Road, Mount Albert, Auckland.

The application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The resource consent conditions for the Unitech residential developments can be read in the decision documents linked below.

The decision comes 86 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newh ook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Unitec Maungārongo RC1 decision

Read the Unitec Maungārongo RC2 decision

© Scoop Media

