Have you seen Bronwyn Warwick?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Bronwyn Warwick, who has a parole recall warrant.

Warwick is known to frequent Counties Manukau, however may have ties across Tämaki Makaurau.

She is considered dangerous and should not be approached. We urge anyone who sights her to please call 111 immediately.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 230315/5915.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

