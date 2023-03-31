Man charged in relation to Feilding fleeing driver incident

Manawatū Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Feilding on 15 March.

The search for the man that day resulted in a school being placed into lockdown for a short time.

The man has been charged with failing to stop for police and failing to remain stopped in relation to the events of that day.

He is also facing charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful assembly in connection with an unrelated matter.

The man has appeared in Palmerston North District Court and has been remanded in custody.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on 2 May.

