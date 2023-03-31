Man charged in relation to Feilding fleeing driver incident
Friday, 31 March 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Manawatū Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in
relation to a fleeing driver incident in Feilding on 15
March.
The search for the man that day resulted in a
school being placed into lockdown for a short
time.
The man has been charged with failing to stop
for police and failing to remain stopped in relation to the
events of that day.
He is also facing charges of
aggravated robbery and unlawful assembly in connection with
an unrelated matter.
The man has appeared in
Palmerston North District Court and has been remanded in
custody.
He is next scheduled to appear in court on 2
May.
© Scoop Media
