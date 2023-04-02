Police Investigating Shooting

Counties Manukau Police are investigating a shooting at a residential address that occurred overnight in Mt Wellington.

Thankfully no one was injured. However, it is believed a number of shots were fired at the exterior of the building from the roadside.

Police are currently completing a scene examination and nearby residents can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting is asked to contact the Police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 230402/6377.

© Scoop Media

