Police Investigating Shooting
Sunday, 2 April 2023, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police are investigating a shooting at a
residential address that occurred overnight in Mt
Wellington.
Thankfully no one was injured. However, it
is believed a number of shots were fired at the exterior of
the building from the roadside.
Police are currently
completing a scene examination and nearby residents can
expect to see an increased Police presence in the
area.
Anyone with information in relation to the
shooting is asked to contact the Police via 105 or
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing
file number
230402/6377.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>