Kiingintanga Welcomed Onto Omahu Marae

Today Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII was welcomed at Omahu Marae by a mass representation of various hapuu of Ngaati Kahungunu.

The Kiingitanga movement has been hosted several times at Omahu, including a visit by Kiingi Taawhiao in 1883 where he met with Ngaati Kahungunu paramount chief Rēnata Kawepō. It was also the first marae in Ngaati Kahungunu that the King visited after the passing of his late mother, Queen Te Atairangikaahu, in 2006.

“The news of the King’s visit has been a huge morale lifter for our people of these communities of Kahungunu that have suffered great damage through the cyclone. It humbles us to have the King come and be with us and for him to be able to see the destruction first-hand. We are also thankful for the gracious offers of support accorded by His Majesty and Tainui waka,” said Meihana Watson, Chairman of Te Piringa Hapū | Ngāti Hinemanu | Ngāi Te Ūpokoiri | Ngāti Honomōkai | Ngāti Mahuika and of Omahu Marae.

“Our whānau have been preparing for this historical occasion, coming together on mass over the past week in preparation to welcome the Māori King. The visit of our King is a deeply moving milestone during our recovery, special for us and for all of Ngāti Kahungunu.”

Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, Kiingitanga Chief of Staff, said “the King has come with mixed emotions today. He is of course concerned for whaanau of this rohe and is committed to hearing their stories and uplifting their Mana Motuhake as they seek solutions for the way forward. At the same time there is a deep sense of privilege and joy and we feel the warmth of Ngaati Kahungunu once again.”

The King’s visit to Omahu included a mass pōwhiri by Ngāti Kahungunu into the iwi, meet and greets with flood effected members of the community and hapū/marae leaders leading the disaster response.

The mana whenua of Omahu and Waiohiki took the King on a tour to survey the devastation and destruction of the whenua and kainga. Throughout the day the King heard and saw first-hand the remarkable stories of survival, the profound action of aroha and manaaki, and how Marae are at the forefront of the recovery.

The King’s visit continues tomorrow in Wairoa where he will be visiting other Marae of Ngaati Kahungunu and then to Tangoio near Napier.

