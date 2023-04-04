Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Extends Warm Welcome To Autumn Visitors

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 5:12 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Tourism

More than 85% of Hawke’s Bay visitor businesses are open and operating as usual.

Visitors heading to Hawke’s Bay this Easter and school holidays will be met with a very warm welcome from the visitor economy, locals and Sir Rod Stewart himself.

The region, which was impacted by February’s Cyclone Gabrielle, is ready and waiting for visitors to assist in the rebuild of the region’s economy; and with events such Rod Stewart at the Mission Estate Concert and Lorde at Black Barn Amphitheatre, Hawke’s Bay is well and truly putting on a show this autumn.

Visitors to Hawke’s Bay can experience everything Food and Wine Country is renowned for with more than 85 percent of the region’s tourism and hospitality operators running business as usual.

Whether sampling the region’s award-winning wine or dining at the celebrated bistros, strolling through the famed Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market or cycling on the region’s undulating limestone bike trails, admiring the stunning Art Deco architecture or simply enjoying the hazy autumn sun, the reasons to travel to Hawke’s Bay remain the same.

The visitor economy is the third largest contributor to Hawke’s Bay’s GDP (after processing/manufacturing and agriculture) and is estimated to represent 9-10% of the total employment in the region. It will, therefore, play an important role in the recovery, says Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton.

“As many will have seen in the news, a number of smaller communities within our beautiful region are still feeling the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, however the visitor experience, particularly within our urban centres, remains largely untouched,” says Saxton.

“With State Highway 5 between Taupo and Hawke’s Bay now open, we’re excited to welcome autumn visitors.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism launched a new campaign today with endorsement from all four of the region’s mayors – Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

Designed to reaffirm the readiness and excitement of everyone in Hawke’s Bay, ‘Live from Hawke’s Bay’ will show current and authentic, post-cyclone footage of visitor experiences in Food and Wine Country.

From tourism operators and hospitality providers to locals and mayors from all across the region, the campaign extends manaakitanga to all who wish to visit Food and Wine Country this autumn.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:

EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 