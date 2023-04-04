Hawke’s Bay Extends Warm Welcome To Autumn Visitors

More than 85% of Hawke’s Bay visitor businesses are open and operating as usual.

Visitors heading to Hawke’s Bay this Easter and school holidays will be met with a very warm welcome from the visitor economy, locals and Sir Rod Stewart himself.

The region, which was impacted by February’s Cyclone Gabrielle, is ready and waiting for visitors to assist in the rebuild of the region’s economy; and with events such Rod Stewart at the Mission Estate Concert and Lorde at Black Barn Amphitheatre, Hawke’s Bay is well and truly putting on a show this autumn.

Visitors to Hawke’s Bay can experience everything Food and Wine Country is renowned for with more than 85 percent of the region’s tourism and hospitality operators running business as usual.

Whether sampling the region’s award-winning wine or dining at the celebrated bistros, strolling through the famed Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market or cycling on the region’s undulating limestone bike trails, admiring the stunning Art Deco architecture or simply enjoying the hazy autumn sun, the reasons to travel to Hawke’s Bay remain the same.

The visitor economy is the third largest contributor to Hawke’s Bay’s GDP (after processing/manufacturing and agriculture) and is estimated to represent 9-10% of the total employment in the region. It will, therefore, play an important role in the recovery, says Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton.

“As many will have seen in the news, a number of smaller communities within our beautiful region are still feeling the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, however the visitor experience, particularly within our urban centres, remains largely untouched,” says Saxton.

“With State Highway 5 between Taupo and Hawke’s Bay now open, we’re excited to welcome autumn visitors.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism launched a new campaign today with endorsement from all four of the region’s mayors – Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker.

Designed to reaffirm the readiness and excitement of everyone in Hawke’s Bay, ‘Live from Hawke’s Bay’ will show current and authentic, post-cyclone footage of visitor experiences in Food and Wine Country.

From tourism operators and hospitality providers to locals and mayors from all across the region, the campaign extends manaakitanga to all who wish to visit Food and Wine Country this autumn.

