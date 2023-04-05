Sign Up To Help Save Kauri Trees This Summer

The Kauri Rescue team needs your help to treat more sick kauri trees and to complete the next round of monitoring for some of our Kauri Rescue properties that have a lot of trees treated as part of our project. Collecting these data is extremely important to the success of the project. We have limited time. With the unseasonably wet summer this year, time is of the essence; we need to make the most of the next few weeks - we need you!

We are running treatment sessions and data collections on these properties as a series of workshops. You will be paired with someone who has had previous experience, giving you the opportunity to learn as you go and then, sometime down the track, pass your new-found knowledge onto others.

You could come for all or part of the day(s) and lunch will be provided.

Our first treatment workshop will take place on Easter Saturday 8 April at 9.30am in Oratia. Sign up here to help.

Come, have fun, meet like-minded people, enjoy a super lunch on special and often spectacular private properties, while helping to improve forest health and saving kauri. No previous experience necessary.

Please complete this form to tell us which dates you could help with either treating trees &/or collecting monitoring data from treated trees in the Kauri Rescue project. We will confirm exact dates and locations as soon as possible.

