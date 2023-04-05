Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiingitanga Inspired By Stories Of Maaori Resilience In Cyclone Recovery

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 5:41 am
Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII’s visit to cyclone-impacted communities in the Ngaati Kahungunu rohe has reaffirmed the importance of a kaupapa-Maaori response to Cyclone Gabreille.

Hundreds of people joined with Ngaati Kahungunu leaders to welcome the King to Omahu Marae on Monday 3 April, and Wairoa and Tangoio Marae on Tuesday 4 April, where they discussed the challenges left by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was moved by the whakaaro of Ngaati Kahungunu leaders and their resilience in the face of such adversity,” says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds.

“It was an emotionally charged visit, and the King was deeply moved to hear first-hand accounts of survival. The collective response undoubtedly saved lives across the rohe.

“The recovery and rebuild will be the biggest challenge facing marae and hapuu for many years, and we will need the strength of kotahitanga (unity) to get through this. Our communities, as well as central and local government, must work together on the long road to recovery.”

The King visited some communities that are yet to receive any support from the Government and Councils. The King affirms his call that all agencies must work with mana whenua to re-build the communities affected.

"The devestaion is difficult to describe. Equally the commitment of hapuu and iwi to their kaainga is profound. These hapuu have been here for generations and their connection to the whenua will endure forever.”

As the King returns home to Waikato he has extended further support to Kahungunu. In the coming days and weeks Kiingitanga officials will work with Mana Whenua to organise appropriate support for the impacted communities.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



