Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biosecurity New Zealand Responds To Rising Passenger Volumes

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand’s officers screened 1,391,641 arriving air passengers in the first three months of 2023, compared with 97,810 for the same period in 2022.

There has also been more cruise ship passengers following the reopening of maritime borders last year – more than 100,000 between January and March.

Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand’s northern regional commissioner, says officers seized 24,677 risk goods from arriving air passengers in the first quarter of 2023, including 2,347 undeclared items.

“Our officers issued 1,693 infringement notices ($400 fine) – 46 were issued between January and March last year. We have been working vigilantly to ensure the strong rebound in passenger traffic does not lead to the entry of damaging pests or diseases like brown marmorated stink bug, Queensland fruit fly, or foot-and-mouth disease,” says Mr Inglis.

“To manage these risks, officers continue to screen every passenger who arrives as part of our multi-layered biosecurity system, which includes questioning by officers, checking of baggage, use of x-rays, and dogs.”

“One of the more unusual seizures involved a passenger from Australia who declared a bag of live yabbies (freshwater crayfish) at Auckland Airport. Another passenger received a serious reprimand after a detector dog sniffed out a sprouting onion in her handbag.”

Mr Inglis says Biosecurity New Zealand is working with airport companies, airlines, and other border agencies to introduce a range of measures to ensure passengers are processed as quickly as possible on arrival while maintaining strong biosecurity protection.

The measures include introducing express lanes for arriving passengers who are assessed as a low biosecurity risk by an experienced officer.

“We have also recruited new frontline officers. Last year, 64 new officers started nationwide, and we plan to introduce nearly 50 new officers to the Auckland region this year,” says Mr Inglis.

Other initiatives to streamline passenger flows include increasing the number of risk assessment podiums at Auckland Airport, redesigning biosecurity lanes to allow more efficient processing of low-risk passengers, rostering more officers to deal with unaccompanied/mishandled baggage, and specific measures for direct flights from Bali to prevent Foot-and-Mouth disease entering New Zealand. The FMD measures include using a dedicated biosecurity lane and baggage carousel at the airport, and footbaths to disinfect footwear.

“We will continue to assess and balance the needs of protecting New Zealand from biosecurity risk against traveller processing and make adjustments where required. The international travel system continues to face challenges related to baggage handling (including higher rates of mishandled items), more late plane arrivals (and aircraft arriving at the same time), and greater loadings on planes than pre-COVID-19.

“Last month at Auckland International Airport, the average wait time for inbound passengers to get through the biosecurity process, (from entering the queue to exiting the arrival area), was 13 minutes and 10 seconds. While that may vary at times because of challenges across the arrival system, we must remain focused on strong biosecurity controls.”

Border biosecurity activity for January to March 2023

· 1,391,641 international air passengers went through biosecurity checks compared with 97,810 in the first three months of 2022.

· Biosecurity officers seized 24,677 items from arriving passengers, compared with 1,031 for the same period in 2022.

· Officers issued 1,693 infringement notices ($400 fine). 46 were issued between January and March last year.

· Fresh produce was the most commonly seized undeclared item in the first quarter of 2023 (1,318 items). Animal products, including meat, was the next highest (237), followed by used equipment such as footwear and tents (186).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 