Four Arrests After Wellington Search Warrant

Four people face drug and firearms-related charges after Police executed a search warrant in Wellington this morning.

Three, a 27-year-old woman and two 26-year-old men, have been bailed. A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody. All four are due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Wellington Police, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution, executed the warrant at an Oriental Parade address about 9.30am.

The road was closed for a short time during the morning, and Police would like to thank residents and the public for their understanding.

There was no threat to the public, or ongoing risk to nearby residents.

