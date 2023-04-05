Four Arrests After Wellington Search Warrant
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four people face drug and firearms-related charges after
Police executed a search warrant in Wellington this
morning.
Three, a 27-year-old woman and two
26-year-old men, have been bailed. A 23-year-old man was
remanded in custody. All four are due to appear in the
Wellington District Court tomorrow.
Wellington Police,
assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution,
executed the warrant at an Oriental Parade address about
9.30am.
The road was closed for a short time during
the morning, and Police would like to thank residents and
the public for their understanding.
There was no
threat to the public, or ongoing risk to nearby
residents.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>